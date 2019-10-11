James Johnson returns to Miami Heat, ready to start ‘earning my respect back’

Miami Heat forward James Johnson, posing here on Sept. 30, has been away from the team since the start of training camp while working on his conditioning. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

James Johnson is ready to start “earning my respect back.”

Johnson finally made it on to the practice court for the Miami Heat on Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena after missing the first 10 days of training camp and the preseason. The forward was sent away from camp for failing to meet the Heat’s conditioning requirements ahead of the beginning of training camp Oct. 1.

“Day 1 of earning my respect back,” Johnson said after practice. “That’s the only emotion I had is earn my respect back.”

Johnson took part in practice Friday in Miami and will have a chance to get in additional court time with his teammates this weekend. The Heat is idle until Monday when it hosts the Atlanta Hawks for a preseason home game.

Johnson’s absence, which agent Mark Bartelstein said was the result of not meeting a weight goal set by president Pat Riley, had him miss all of training camp last week in West Palm Beach, an intrasquad scrimmage Sunday, and a pair of preseason games Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the team Oct. 1, Miami announced “Johnson will miss the beginning of camp because he fell short of our conditioning requirements. Once he fulfills and maintains those requirements, he will rejoin the team.”

Coach Erik Spoelstra doesn’t expect Johnson’s time away to have too much of an effect on the veteran’s preparation. Johnson is about to begin his fourth season in South Florida and he was a captain in each of the last two. He is entering the third year of a four-year, $60 million contract.

“The fast-tracking has been the three years that he’s been with us. It’s not a shock to him what our system is,” Spoelstra said. “We have practice time to be able to get it done, but it’s good to have him back out here. Like I said, it’s hopefully behind us now. We have some practice opportunities over the next couple of days and three more preseason games to get everybody on the same page.”

The day before the Heat announced Johnson missed conditioning requirements, the 6-foot-8, 240-pound veteran expressed optimism in his ability to rebound after an injury-plagued season a year ago. Johnson missed the first 15 games of the season because of sports hernia surgery, eventually lost his starting job and, at points, even fell entirely out of the rotation. He averaged 7.8 points, 3.22 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three-point range in 55 games with 33 starts. All of those averages except for his three-point percentage were the worst in his three years in Miami.