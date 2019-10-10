Podcast: The hype surrounding Heat rookie Tyler Herro ... real or overreaction?

SHARE COPY LINK

Does the Heat have the Rookie of the Year on its roster?

If the start of the preseason is any indication, there’s definitely a possibility. Heat rookie Tyler Herro is off to a fast start, opening the preseason with an 18-point performance Tuesday against the Spurs.

Overreaction? Maybe. But there are certainly things to like about Herro’s game, like his step-back jumper and ball-handling skills.

David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, are back with another episode of the Heat Check podcast to break down Herro’s fast start and run through other early takeaways from the preseason.

Along with plenty of Herro talk, Wilson and Chiang also touch on Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo.

Basketball is here.

(Note: This podcast was recorded prior to Wednesday’s preseason game against the Hornets.)

