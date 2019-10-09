Jimmy Butler among those unavailable for Heat on second night of preseason back-to-back

SHARE COPY LINK

As expected on the second night of a preseason back-to-back set, the Heat won’t have everybody available Wednesday against the Hornets in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Wing Jimmy Butler (illness), guard Goran Dragic (load management/right knee), forward James Johnson (conditioning), center Kelly Olynyk (right knee bruise) and wing Justise Winslow (rest) have been ruled out for Wednesday’s contest.

Butler, Dragic and Winslow played in Tuesday’s 107-89 win over the Spurs at AmericanAirlines Arena to open the preseason.

Butler finished with 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting, three rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes against the Spurs. He has been battling an illness during the past few days.

Dragic posted a stat line of eight points on 3-for-4 shooting, three rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes against the Spurs. The Heat continues to take a cautious approach with Dragic, 33, who underwent right knee surgery and played in a career-low 36 games last season.

Winslow recorded 11 points, four rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes against the Spurs.

As for Johnson and Olynyk, they continue to miss time. Both were also unavailable for Tuesday’s preseason opener.

Johnson is still away from the Heat as he works to get to his predetermined weight goal from the team, but Heat president Pat Riley said Monday he expects Johnson back soon. Johnson has been away from the team since the Oct. 1 start of training camp.

Olynyk has yet to be a full participant in a Heat practice this season due to a bone bruise on his right knee — an injury sustained playing for Team Canada in August. The hope is Olynyk will return before the end of the Heat’s five-game preseason schedule.

After Wednesday’s matchup against the Hornets, the Heat returns to practice before hosting the Hawks on Monday.

