Podcast: Live (sort of) from Heat media day, with Justise Winslow and Dion Waiters

The Miami Heat officially kicked off the preseason this week in earnest. On Friday, the Heat finally introduced Jimmy Butler as a memmber of the team with a news conference in Miami. On Monday, the Heat held its annual media day at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Now Miami is in the full swing of training camp up in West Palm Beach as the Heat prepares to kick off the preseason Tuesday. The most evident takeaway from the last week: The offseason changes have brought a much-needed infusion of newfound life to the franchise.

David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, are back with another episode of the Heat Check podcast to hit on some of the hottest topics surrounding Miami for its week spent up at Keiser University’s West Palm Beach campus.

This week also features the insight from some of the actual Heat players. Chiang got to sit down for a pair of 1-on-1 conversations. Wing Dion Waiters first joins the show to talk about his long comeback from ankle surgery and how he got into some of the best shape of his life. Then, power forward Justise Winslow joins Chiang to talk about mental health, the the Heat’s point guard competition and his pivotal offseason.

Wilson and Chiang wrap up with some more Butler talk following his introductory press conference last week, a media session rife with talk about Heat culture, praise for rookie shooting guard Tyler Herro and, unsurprisingly, Butler’s all-consuming desire to win in Miami.

Chiang will be up in Palm Beach County all week as the Heat prepares for the upcoming season, so be sure to stay tuned to everything he has coming out of the first week of practice. The show will be back next week once some actual basketball has been played.

It’s almost here.