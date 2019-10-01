James Johnson to miss start of Heat camp after falling short of conditioning requirements

SHARE COPY LINK

Forward James Johnson was not on the court Tuesday for the start of training camp at Keiser University.

The Heat announced during the middle of the team’s first practice that Johnson “will miss the beginning of camp because he fell short of our conditioning requirements. Once he fulfills and maintains those requirements, he will rejoin the team.”

It was determined after Monday’s media day that Johnson was not ready for the start of training camp, when he did not meet the Heat’s conditioning standards.

A team spokesman said Johnson has not been fined.

When asked about Johnson, 32, at Monday’s media day, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra seemed pleased with his level of conditioning.

“He’s been very serious about his work this summer,” Spoelstra said Monday. “You can see it in our conditioning day. He did a great job with that. James, to be the best version of himself, has to have a clear mind. For him to impact the game, conditioning is a big part of it. And he wasn’t healthy last year.

“He’s a really unique two-way basketball player in his ability to guard one through five when he’s healthy and his ability to facilitate and make other players better from a hybrid frontcourt position is unique. That’s his best version, he’s coming in with a clear head. He’s coming in healthy. He’s able to spend those 172 days training and really working on getting healthy and getting in shape. He didn’t have that opportunity last summer.”

Johnson missed the first 15 games of last season because of May 2018 sports hernia surgery, and eventually lost his spot in the starting lineup and at one point even fell out of the rotation. He finished with averages of 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from from three-point range in 55 games (33 starts).

Johnson, who has served as one of the Heat’s team captains in each of the past two seasons, has yet to replicate the impressive stretch he put together during the second half of 2016-17. He averaged 13.9 points on 46.8 percent shooting, five rebounds and 4.3 assists during the Heat’s 30-11 run to end that regular season.

Asked Monday about his conditioning and how he feels, he said: “I feel good. Mentally, unstressed. I feel healthy. That’s the main concern.”

Johnson said he regained his explosiveness and all of the skills that might have diminished somewhat after his return from sports hernia surgery.

”Strength wise, I feel great,” he said. “And I’m explosive. Condition wise, I feel great. ... Definitively, it’s time for me to get back to where I was.”

Johnson is entering the third season of a four-year, $60 million free agent deal he signed with the Heat in the summer of 2017 following that breakout season. With a 2019-20 salary of $15.3 million, he’s the third-highest paid player on Miami’s roster behind only Jimmy Butler ($32.7 million) and Goran Dragic ($19.2 million).

Along with Johnson, Heat big man Kelly Olynyk is not available for the start of camp because of a bone bruise on his right knee — an injury sustained playing for Team Canada in August.

