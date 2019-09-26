Miami Heat
Podcast: Tackling our five biggest Miami Heat questions on the eve of 2019 training camp
Mercifully, the return of NBA season is nearly here.
The Miami Heat kicks off training camp next week, first with its annual media day Monday and then dive earnestly into preseason practices beginning Tuesday in West Palm Beach. We will finally get our first look at what the Jimmy Butler era is going to look like, what Bam Adebayo has really accomplished in the offseason and how the Heat is going to handle the dynamic between Justise Winslow and Goran Dragic at point guard.
Another preseason edition of the Heat Check podcast tackles all those story lines and more, as David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, sit down to tackle our five biggest questions about Miami heading into training camp. Questions like:
▪ How will Butler fit in with Heat culture?
▪ Can wing Dion Waiters and forward James Johnson have bounceback seasons?
▪ Will Adebayo take a leap as Miami’s starting center?
▪ Who will start at point guard?
▪ Is there a trade on the horizon for the Heat?
Those are the five biggest questions, but we also take some time to talk about Chris Paul and other possible trade scenarios.
South Florida sports are still miserable, so let this be your reprieve from the unending gloom of the Miami Dolphins, Miami Marlins and Miami Hurricanes. Heat season is fast approaching in Miami, and it’s just in time for this success-starved sports town.
The Heat might be good — it might even be great — and Miami will certainly be interesting, too, so get prepared with another preseason edition of the Herald’s NBA show and be sure to check back all season long for weekly episodes chronicling the Heat’s 2019-2020 season.
