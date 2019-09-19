Ex-Heat Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union announce limited edition, Pride-themed T-shirts

Here’s a look at Dwyane Wade’s legendary NBA career Take a look back at the legendary career of Dwyane Wade. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look back at the legendary career of Dwyane Wade.

The Wade family has teamed up to show their support for LGBTQ+ youths.

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union announced Friday that they designed an exclusive, Pride-themed T-shirt with lifestyle brand YnG DnA. The couple posted a photo of themselves, along with Zion, Zaire and nephew Daveon Morris, sporting the black shirts on their separate Instagram accounts.

“As a family,” Union wrote on her post, “we believe inclusion and equality are two essential pillars needed to move towards growth and progressive thinking in our society.”

The black shirts, which can be purchased here for $35, feature the company’s logo as well as “Please Remain Inclusive & Dedicated 2 Equality” scrawled on the back in a rainbow font.

Wade and Union also plan to donate $50,000 as well as half of the proceeds from the shirts to GLSEN, an advocacy organization dedicated to building safe spaces for youths regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

This isn’t Wade’s first foray into allyship. The three-time NBA champion has been very vocal about his support for the LGBTQ+ community. After being criticized for allowing his sons to attend the Miami Beach Pride parade, Wade responded in kind:

“I’m doing what I feel is right for my family, and that’s to support my kids,” Wade told Variety.