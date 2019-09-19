Podcast: South Florida sports are miserable. Maybe the Miami Heat won’t be

Miami Heat’s ‘training camp will be about more competition,’ says Riley Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media after the NBA basketball team's draft party, early Friday, June 21, 2019, in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media after the NBA basketball team's draft party, early Friday, June 21, 2019, in Miami.

South Florida sports are a debacle. The Miami Marlins have the worst record in the National League. The Miami Dolphins are the worst team in the NFL. Both the Miami Hurricanes’ football and basketball programs are middling at best right now.

When you decide to put your faith in the Florida Panthers, you know things are rough.

Fear not, Florida. NBA season is just around the corner, which means the Miami Heat, South Florida’s one true hope, is just about ready to get back on the floor.

It also means the return of the Heat Check podcast as David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Heat beat writer for the Miami Herald, get you prepared for training camp by giving you a reprieve from thinking about the Dolphins.

It’s the time of the year for optimism and the Heat, after being mostly uninteresting last season, is providing actual reasons for excitement this year.

First of all, the Heat is the one professional team in Miami-Dade County actually trying to win right now. There are also actual basketball reasons for optimism, including, but not limited to, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Justise Winslow, cap space, Dion Waiters’ diet, Vice jerseys, porn jokes and Dwyane Wade’s inevitable Halloween party.

Another reason for excitement: This Heat Check podcast isn’t just a one-off. Training camp kicks off at the start of October, so Wilson and Chiang are back for the long haul starting this week. Look out for new episodes every week from now through the end of the season and beyond.

Hang on just a little longer, South Florida. The Heat promise to at least make things interesting this season, even if you’re going to have to wait just a little bit longer for them to be a real title contender, too.