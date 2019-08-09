Here’s the latest bobblehead made to honor the Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade’s NBA career

Miami Heat pays tribute to Dwyane Wade The Miami Heat honored Dwyane Wade prior to his last regular-season home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at AmericanAirlines Arena. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Heat honored Dwyane Wade prior to his last regular-season home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Recently retired Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade’s playing days are over, and there’s a limited-edition bobblehead to commemorate his NBA career.

The bobblehead, unveiled Friday morning by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, features Wade standing on a gold basketball net and base holding an NBA championship and Finals MVP trophy. Two additional NBA championship trophies are on the base of the bobblehead, which includes a plaque listing Wade’s career stats and accomplishments.

The limited edition bobbleheads, which are individually numbered to only 2,019 to coincide with Wade’s final season, are available for purchase beginning Friday in the Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store and at the Museum, which is located in Milwaukee. The bobbleheads are $50 each with a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order and were produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO.

“Dwyane Wade has made a tremendous impact on Miami both on and off the court and we knew his amazing career needed to be commemorated in a special bobblehead,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “We think this bobblehead is the perfect way for fans to celebrate Dwyane’s special career.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL