Heat’s Kelly Olynyk to get X-ray after exiting FIBA exhibition game with injury

Heat big man Kelly Olynyk limped to the locker room after slipping and falling to the court in the third quarter of Canada’s win over Nigeria on Wednesday in a FIBA exhibition game.

Olynyk, a member of Canada’s national team preparing for the FIBA World Cup, crashed to the court while dribbling the ball and came up hobbled, looking to be favoring his right leg. He limped to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Canada coach Nick Nurse told reporters after the game Olynyk will get an X-ray on what looked to be a knee injury. An update is expected Thursday.

here's the sequence in the third quarter where kelly olynyk slipped on a wet spot on the floor and had to be helped to the locker room pic.twitter.com/RUn5R8zmgL — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) August 8, 2019

Before exiting the game, Olynyk recorded 11 points in 16 minutes.

Olynyk, 28, is entering the third season of a four-year, $50 million free agent deal he signed with the Heat in the summer of 2017. He’s due $13.1 million this upcoming season and holds a $13.6 million player option for 2020-21.

Olynyk averaged 10 points on 46.3 percent shooting from the field and 35.4 percent shooting on threes, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 79 games (36 starts) for Miami last season. In his first two seasons with the Heat, he posted a team-best plus-minus of plus-339.

Nurse now confirming Kelly Olynyk is going for xrays after he slipped on the court and fell hard. Nurse says he believes it’s his knee.



Coach says they’ll know more in the morning. @CBCOlympics — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) August 8, 2019

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Olynyk began this upcoming season as the Heat’s starting power forward, considering his success playing alongside center Bam Adebayo. The Adebayo-Olynyk duo is a plus-210 during the past two seasons.

Olynyk isn’t the only Heat player preparing for the FIBA World Cup. Adebayo is in Las Vegas this week participating in Team USA’s training camp in preparation for the tournament held in China.

