Tyler Herro speaks about his first few weeks in Miami. Eric Glass discusses promotion

After Tyler Herro was drafted by the Heat with the 13th overall pick in the June 20 NBA Draft, he was on a plane just a few days later for two weeks of summer league action in Sacramento and Las Vegas.

But with all of that in the past, Herro has finally been able to settle in to his new Miami life. While he has spent a lot of his time at AmericanAirlines Arena going through workouts with Heat coaches over the past few weeks, he has also found time to learn about the city.

“I really like the city,” Herro said during an appearance Tuesday at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp at South Broward High. “I was able to drive around to see different place and I’ve been to a few different restaurants. I definitely like it and I’m happy to end up in Miami.”

Herro, 19, is weeks removed from showing off his offensive skills during summer league play, averaging 19.8 points while shooting 42 percent, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in four Las Vegas summer games. Billed as a shooter coming out of college, Herro showed the potential during summer league action to be more than that.

At 6-6 and 195 pounds, the big question is whether Herro can serve as a reliable defender on the NBA level in his rookie season. He knows that will play a part in dictating his role this upcoming season.

“If you want to see the floor, I think it’s going to start on defense,” he said. “We’ve been working hard the last couple of weeks just learning our defense, not just offense. ... I’m ready for it.”

During his recent workouts in Miami, he has also been able to spend time with Heat second-round pick KZ Okpala. His first impression of the 6-9 forward?

“I think he has a lot of potential,” Herro said of Okpala. “He’s super long and athletic. I think he’s just scratching the surface. He works super hard. We’ve been working out together every day. I can’t wait to see what he turns out to be in the future.”

As for Herro’s continued effort to ingratiate himself with his new home, he’s throwing out the first pitch before the start of Tuesday night’s Marlins-Twins game at Marlins Park.

“I grew up playing baseball,” Herro said. “I’m excited to throw a baseball for the first time in a while.”

GLASS SPEAKS AFTER PROMOTION

After joining the Heat as a video room intern in the summer of 2010, Eric Glass will spend his 10th season with the organization as the head coach of the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. The promotion was announced last week.

“I’ve been in the video room for the last nine years. So the wall has been closing in on me a little bit,” Glass said when asked what interested him about the Skyforce position during a Monday appearance on ESPN Radio in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “No, but in all seriousness, this is a great opportunity. Any time you’re able to be a head coach and you get to make the decisions instead of all the suggestions, it’s a tremendous opportunity for growth. I’m fortunate that the franchise felt like I was ready to take that next step and I’m very excited.”

Glass served as head coach of the Heat’s summer league team in each of the past two years. He just completed his second season under the title of Heat video coordinator and player development coach.

“Definitely coach Spo [Erik Spoelstra],” Glass said of the biggest mentor in his coaching career. “I have a lot of other ones. Dan Craig is another one. He was the head video guy when I was an intern and obviously he had great success as the Skyforce head coach. But coach Spo, for sure. On a day-to-day basis, we work very closely and he’s been tremendous for my career.”

Craig, who is currently a Heat assistant coach, led Sioux Falls to its first NBA G League title in franchise history in 2016 as the Skyforce head coach.

Glass takes over for Nevada Smith, who spent the past three seasons as the Skyforce head coach. Smith and the organization have parted ways, as he will no longer be with the Heat or Skyforce.

