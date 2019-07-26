Heat announces promotions for Adam Simon, Eric Glass, Eric Amsler. Glass to coach Skyforce

Riley: “Not a new culture, but to tightening the screws on a culture that sometimes erodes just a little bit.” Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday April 13, 2019 in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday April 13, 2019 in Miami.

The Heat announced a few promotions on Friday.

The three promotions announced:

1. Adam Simon, who was serving as the Heat’s vice president of player personnel and assistant general manager/general manager of the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce, has been promoted to Heat vice president of basketball operations and assistant general manager.

2. Eric Glass, who was serving as the Heat’s video coordinator/player development coach, has been promoted to head coach of the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

3. Eric Amsler, who was serving as as the Heat’s director of scouting and assistant director of player personnel/assistant general manager of the Skyforce, has been promoted to Heat director of scouting and director of player personnel and Skyforce general manager.

“Adam has played an integral role in our player moves for more than 20 years and will now add his leadership for basketball operations while continuing to supervise player personnel and Skyforce basketball operations,” Heat senior vice president of basketball operations and general manager Andy Elisburg said in a statement released by the team.

“Eric Glass has played a vital role in the development of our young players and veterans as well as providing crucial coaching and strategic support to Erik Spoelstra. We are excited that he will now be leading the Skyforce as we embody our philosophies and cultures with Skyforce and Heat players as well as the Sioux Falls community. Eric Amsler will now be taking on additional leadership roles in player personnel as well as taking on the day-to-day responsibilities with Skyforce basketball. We are looking forward to seeing him bring his leadership to the Skyforce as we continue to strive to represent the G League as well as develop Heat and Skyforce basketball players.”

Simon, who is entering his 25th season with the Heat, will assist Elisburg and team president Pat Riley in all areas of Miami’s basketball operations department.

Glass, who is entering his 10th season with the Heat, served as head coach of Miami’s summer league team in each of the past two years. He had just completed his second season under the title of video coordinator and player development coach after originally joining the organization as a video room intern in the summer of 2010.

Glass takes over for Nevada Smith, who spent the past three seasons as the Skyforce head coach. Smith and the organization have parted ways, as he will no longer be with the Heat or Skyforce.

Amsler, who is entering his 16th season with the Heat, has served the organization in different capacities in basketball operations, including director of scouting and assistant director of player personnel in 2017 after being previously named as director of scouting operations for three seasons. He joined the organization as a basketball operations intern in 2004.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL