Podcast: Why Jimmy Butler chose Miami and what’s next for Heat’s star-chasing efforts

It has been almost three weeks since Jimmy Butler chose to join the Miami Heat in free agency, spurning an extension with the Philadelphia 76ers in favor of a sign and trade to send him to South Florida. On Thursday, the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang dove into the wing’s decision in an extensive feature story. The biggest takeaway: Butler is all about the Heat’s winning culture in Miami.

Chiang, the Herald’s Heat beat writer, and David Wilson are back for another episode of the Heat Check podcast to break down what we learned from Chiang’s story, and what it tells us about Miami’s future free-agent pursuits. For certain players, the legacy of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra and even Shaquille O’Neal loom large when considering the Heat. For Butler, domino games and cafecito in Little Havana might have, too.

What’s next for the Heat now? After a week of Chris Paul rumors, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s trade efforts have reportedly come to a halt. What would it take for it to make sense for Miami to deal for the point guard? The key to it all is the draft picks and the dominoes which could fall once the Heat have some picks to work with.

Which brings us to Bradley Beal and John Wall. Miami has been linked to the Washington Wizards’ guard tandem -- particularly Beal -- all offseason and a key date is on the horizon for Beal, who has a chance to sign an extension with the Wizards next Friday. Whatever happens once the date arrives could be the clearest indication yet of the shooting guard’s future desires.

We wrap up by looking to the fringes of the Heat’s roster, and trying to figure out where post player Udonis Haslem fits in following an impressive summer league for point guard Kendrick Nunn and a recent guarantee payout for small forward Duncan Robinson.