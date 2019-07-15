Heat continues to fill out camp roster, signing forward Kyle Alexander

Heat summer league coach Eric Glass on Tyler Herro Heat summer league coach Eric Glass speaks about first-round pick Tyler Herro’s summer league debut. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heat summer league coach Eric Glass speaks about first-round pick Tyler Herro’s summer league debut.

The Heat continues to fill out its training camp roster.

On Monday, the Heat signed Tennessee forward Kyle Alexander to an Exhibit 10 contract, which includes an invitation to training camp, according to multiple league sources. The deal is limited to a $50,000 guarantee and leaves the option open for Alexander to eventually play for Miami’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, after training camp.

Alexander joins South Carolina forward Chris Silva and Memphis guard Jeremiah Martin as players who have signed Exhibit 10 contracts with the Heat this offseason. All three played for Miami’s summer league team.

The Heat still has not filled either of its two two-way contract spots. But Exhibit 10 deals, which do not count against the salary cap or hard cap, can be converted to two-way contracts.

The 6-11, 220-pound Alexander, who finished second on Tennessee’s all-time blocks list, appeared in eight summer league games (two starts) with Miami, including the California Classic in Sacramento and NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He averaged 4.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks in 15.9 minutes while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 75 percent from the foul line.

Alexander played all four seasons at Tennessee, appearing in 37 games (all starts) as a senior and averaging 7.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while shooting 61.4 percent from the field and 42.9 percent (3-of-7) from three-point range.

With Alexander, Silva and Martin signing Exhibit 10 deals, the Heat’s current roster includes 17 players.

An NBA team can carry up to 15 players on its roster during the regular season (not including two two-way contract players) and up to 20 players before and during training camp and the preseason.

