Podcast: Has Russell Westbrook watch turned into Chris Paul watch?

The Russell Westbrook watch is over. But the focus is now on Chris Paul.

After the Thunder traded Westbrook to the Rockets on Thursday night in exchange for point guard Chris Paul and draft picks, ESPN reported the Heat is now a possibility to acquire Paul from the Thunder.

In the latest edition of the Heat Check podcast, Anthony Chiang and David Wilson discuss what the Heat should do after missing out on Westbrook. Is trading for Paul the right move?

For Miami to consider acquiring Paul, who is due $124 million over the next three seasons, the thinking is Oklahoma City would need to give Miami some incentive. That could mean giving the Heat draft picks — potentially the unprotected 2021 first-round pick and/or the lottery protected 2023 first-round pick from the Heat that the Thunder now owns.

Chiang and Wilson also took some time to discuss Heat summer league basketball, from first-round pick Tyler Herro to the impressive play of Kendrick Nunn.