Podcast: Assessing the Jimmy Butler trade, and what’s next for the Heat?

Soon-to-be Heat swingman Jimmy Butler #23 (then playing for Philadelphia) reacts against the Brooklyn Nets in an April 23 playoff game. Getty Images

Entering free agency without cap space and over the luxury tax threshold, the Heat somehow found a way to acquire four-time All-Star forward Jimmy Butler.

As part of a four-team trade between the Heat, Blazers, Clippers and 76ers, Miami traded away wing Josh Richardson to the 76ers, Hassan Whiteside to the Trail Blazers and a protected 2023 first-round pick to the Clippers to acquire Butler from the 76ers and center Meyers Leonard from the Trail Blazers.

In a free agency edition of the Heat Check podcast, Anthony Chiang and David Wilson broke down the trade (that can’t become official until Saturday, at the earliest) and also tried to predict what Miami would do next. DeMarcus Cousins or Bradley Beal, anybody?

Chiang and Wilson also took some time to discuss Heat summer league basketball. That means the conversation ranged from first-round pick Tyler Herro’s summer debut to the emergence of Kendrick Nunn.

