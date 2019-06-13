Heat set to host another intriguing first-round option who ‘knows how to score’

Romeo Langford compares himself to Bradley Beal at NBA Scouting Combine Indiana Hoosiers shooting guard Romeo Langford could be an option for the Miami Heat at No. 13 in the 2019 NBA draft. The guard is trying to prove the poor shooting in his lone season with the Hoosiers was just an aberration. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Indiana Hoosiers shooting guard Romeo Langford could be an option for the Miami Heat at No. 13 in the 2019 NBA draft. The guard is trying to prove the poor shooting in his lone season with the Hoosiers was just an aberration.

Eager to become more familiar with an interesting prospects in its draft range, the Heat plans to bring Indiana swingman Romeo Langford to AmericanAirlines Arena for a visit in the coming days, according to a league source.

In his only season at Indiana, the 6-6 Langford averaged 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds and shot 44.8 percent from the field but just 27.2 percent — 34 for 125 — on three-pointers.

The mitigating factor with his three-point shooting is the fact that he played last season with a torn ligament in the thumb of his shooting hand, an injury that required surgery after the season.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony projects Langford to be selected 15th in his mock draft — two spots after the Heat’s selection and analyzes his game this way:

“Has prototypical physical tools for an NBA wing at over 6-foot-6 in shoes, with a strong frame and a 6-11 wingspan…. Smooth and fluid athlete who is at his best with the ball in his hands and shows significant potential pushing ahead in transition and operating out of pick-and-roll… Offensive instincts and overall upside suggest he can develop into a player capable of shouldering a significant load as a shot-creator, which is difficult to find in this draft class, especially at his size ...

“Shows enough flashes as a defender, passer, rebounder, finisher and shot-maker to leave plenty of room for optimism regarding how his game will continue to round out over time. Has both a relatively high ceiling and floor….

“Shot only 27 percent from beyond the arc as a freshman, partially due to the hand injury but wasn’t known as a great shooter coming into college. Could stand to tweak his mechanics and release point. Had very little shooting around him at Indiana, which made it easy for opposing defenses to load up on him as the season moved on…. Uneven, injury-plagued freshman season left scouts with more questions than answers.”

Said ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla: “He does know how to score; he scored 3,000 points in high school [as a five-star prospect out of Indiana a year ago]. He’s in the wheelhouse of 13.”

HEAT SUMMER LEAGUE COACH

Heat video coordinator/player development coach Eric Glass will serve as the team’s summer league coach for the second consecutive year, according to a league source.

There have also been discussions within the organization about making Glass the coach of its G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce in South Dakota, but that move has not been announced yet. Glass just completed his ninth season with the Heat and his second under his current title after originally joining the organization as a video room intern in the summer of 2010.

The Heat opens summer league July 1 when it takes on the Lakers as part of the California Classic in Sacramento.

WHAT OLYNYK HAD TO SAY

Heat big man Kelly Olynyk spoke to reporters Thursday at the Heat’s youth summer camp at Cooper City High. Here’s some of what he had to say:

▪ With Juwan Howard moving to become the head coach at the University of Michigan, Olynyk said Howard’s departure is “a massive loss. Not only as a coach, but as a person and mentor to a lot of guys. Just his experience, his steady head, his willingness to want everybody to be better, his never-stop attitude. He was an integral part of the coaching staff and our team and our drive and our momentum. So it’s a tough loss, but it’s a huge gain for Michigan.”

Howard’s duties with the Heat included working with the Heat’s big men, such as Hassan Whiteside, Bam Adebayo and Olynyk. According to a league source, former NBA forward Malik Allen is expected to soon be hired by the Heat as an assistant coach on Erik Spoelstra’s staff.

▪ Olynyk is expected to participate for Canada in the World Cup in China, which begins in late August. It’s part of his busy summer, with NBA training camps opening in late September.

“If all goes well, you don’t get back to the USA until like Sept. 18 or something or 20,” Olynyk said. “Training camp starts like three or four days later. But [World Cup] training camp starts at the beginning of August. We’ll be up in Toronto for a little bit. And then going overseas, I think to Australia for some exhibition tuneup games and then over to China at the end of August. It’s going to be a long summer, a lot of work. But just kind of tailoring my summer differently. I haven’t played any live basketball since the season, just trying to work out and get stronger and get my body back to where it needs to be.”





▪ During the time Olynyk has worked out at AmericanAirlines Arena this offseason, he said he has seen Duncan Robinson and Yante Maten working on their games “almost every single day when I’m there.”

“It will be interesting to see when summer league kicks off and how they can carry that summer league team,” Olynyk said of Robinson and Maten.

