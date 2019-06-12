Dwyane Wade surprises Georgia high school student fighting cancer with care package

Dwyane Wade sends care package to high school student diagnosed with cancer A 16-year-old high school football star in Carrollton, Georgia, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, was sent a care package by Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 16-year-old high school football star in Carrollton, Georgia, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, was sent a care package by Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

Need more proof that Dwyane Wade’s impact extends beyond the basketball court and will continue into retirement?

Chase McDaniel, a 16-year-old high school football star in Georgia who was recently diagnosed with cancer, was recently sent a care package by Wade. The package included Wade shirts and a pair of autographed shoes with a message that said, “My belief is stronger than your doubt.”

McDaniel looked to be in disbelief when opening Wade’s gift, as his reaction was captured on video and posted onto Twitter by his high school football coach Sean Calhoun. Wade later shared the video on his Twitter account.

“Chase McDaniel got a tremendous surprise in the mail from [Wade]!!!,” Calhoun posted on Twitter. “What a special human being, who’s impact outside the game of basketball is something we should all admire and emulate!!!”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

McDaniel found out he has Stage 3 lymphoma on the morning of his prom on April 20, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. But he still took his date to prom hours later because “she was so excited about it.”

The recently retired Heat guard was named the winner of the 2018-19 Magic Johnson Award on Monday, which is given by the Professional Basketball Writers Association. The award honors the player who best combined excellence on the basketball court with cooperation and dignity in dealing with the media and the public.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL