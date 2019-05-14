Heat assistant Juwan Howard linked to another NBA coaching vacancy

Spoelstra: “This season without question would be the growth of our young players” Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday April 12, 2019 in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday April 12, 2019 in Miami.

Another head coaching search, another interview for Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard.

The Heat confirmed it has granted permission to Howard to interview for the Timberwolves’ head coaching job.

ESPN reported interim coach Ryan Saunders is still a prominent candidate in Minnesota’s coaching search, but new Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas also plans to interview Howard and Trail Blazers assistant coach David Vanterpool for the position.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Howard was also linked to the head coaching searches for the Cavaliers and Lakers earlier this offseason, but both teams have made hires. Cleveland hired University of Michigan coach John Beilein, and Los Angeles named former Pacers and Magic coach Frank Vogel to replace Luke Walton.

With Beilein leaving Michigan, Howard has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the head coaching job at his alma mater. Howard played three seasons at Michigan before he was chosen with the fifth overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft.

Betonline.ag recently released odds for the next Michigan basketball coach, with Howard the favorite at 3-to-1 to land the job.

Howard, 46, has been on coach Erik Spoelstra’s staff as an assistant for the past six seasons.

Howard played 19 seasons in the NBA for eight different teams. His last three years were with the Heat where he was a part of the 2012 and 2013 championship teams. He joined the staff immediately after retiring and worked in player development his first season along with being an assistant.

Howard’s only head coaching experience came in the 2016 Summer League where he led the Heat’s teams in Orlando and Las Vegas. Howard’s duties have included working with the Heat’s big men, as he’s spent time helping to develop the games of Hassan Whiteside and Bam Adebayo.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL