2019 NBA Draft podcast: Exploring the Heat’s options at No. 13

There’s still more than a month’s worth of evaluation to be done before the June 20 NBA Draft. But after Tuesday’s draft lottery, it’s not too early to take a deep dive into all of the possibilities that can be there for the Heat at the No. 13 pick.

A Heat contingent that includes president Pat Riley, general manager Andy Elisburg, vice president of player personnel Adam Simon, coach Erik Spoelstra, CEO Nick Arison and vice president of basketball development and analytics Shane Battier is in Chicago this week to interview and evaluate prospects at the draft combine.

In an NBA Draft edition of the Heat Check podcast, Anthony Chiang and David Wilson broke down the Heat’s options at No. 13 ... including the possibility of trading the pick. Some candidates for Miami’s selection touched on during the podcast: French 18-year-old power forward Sekou Doumbouya, Texas center Jaxson Hayes, North Carolina shooting guard Coby White, Indiana small forward Romeo Langford, Gonzaga power forward Brandon Clarke, Oregon center Bol Bol, Southern California shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr., Kentucky power forward P.J. Washington, North Carolina small forward Nassir Little, Kentucky shooting guard Tyler Herro and Gonzaga power forward Rui Hachimura.

The Heat doesn’t hold a second-round pick this year, but it does have cash available to buy a second-round selection on draft night if there’s a prospect on the board that it covets.