Podcast: Breaking down what Pat Riley said at his end-of-season news conference

Riley: “Not a new culture, but to tightening the screws on a culture that sometimes erodes just a little bit.” Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday April 13, 2019 in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday April 13, 2019 in Miami.

The Miami Heat’s season is over earlier than anyone in the organization expected. Pat Riley went into the season expecting the Heat to fight for a top-five seed in the Eastern Conference. Dwyane Wade expected the playoffs to be on the line on the final night of the season. The whole team hoped Miami would be playing the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors or Philadelphia 76ers right now, rather than watching the postseason from their couches.

Instead, Riley spoke to reporters for nearly an hour Saturday to wrap up the Heat’s disappointing season and, like usual, the president said a lot. On the Heat Check podcast this week, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the beat writer for the Miami Herald, break down what Riley said about the season, how it matched up with his expectations and what the future holds for the Heat.

Wilson and Chiang pick out the five most notable quotes from Riley’s extended media session in Miami, and play a game of buy or sell. Just how much of what he said at AmericanAirlines Arena will actually prove to be true in the coming weeks and months?

After Riley talk, Wilson and Chiang recap the final week of the regular season, which included two classic Dwyane Wade performances to wrap up the All-Star guard’s career. Chiang was both at the AAA for the win against the 76ers and at the Barclays Center for the Heat’s season-ending 113-94 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, where Wade closed out his career with a triple-double, so why not relive the season’s two most memorable moments one last time before turning the page to the offseason?





Thanks for listening. We will be back sporadically throughout the offseason, so be sure to stay tuned to the Herald Sports feed all offseason long as we track the draft, free agency and anything else that might pop up before the 2019-20 season begins.