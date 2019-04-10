Dwyane Wade ends career with triple-double vs. Nets in front of fans, friends and family

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, left, chats with LeBron James before the Heat’s NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in New York. AP

Dwyane Wade walked off the team bus at Barclays Center wearing a flashy gold jacket. With every Heat player wearing a suit, the first thing Wade did after entering the arena was gather his teammates for one final team photo at center court.

The night was full of those “one final time” moments for Wade, savoring each one because he knew this was it.

With close friends and Banana Boat crew members LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony, and wife Gabrielle Union-Wade sitting courtside, Wade savored every second of his final NBA game — Game No. 1,231 of his career, including the playoffs — before retirement. The 37-year-old Wade finished the Heat’s season finale, a 113-94 loss to the Nets in Brooklyn, with a triple-double stat line of 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in his final game. But Wade found another way to end his career, with the fifth triple-double of his career and his first triple-double since Feb. 4, 2011. Making it even more special was the fact Wade clinched the triple-double on an assist to longtime teammate and close friend Udonis Haslem, who made an 18-foot jump shot with 45 seconds remaining in the third quarter to give Wade his 10th assist of the night.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

James, Paul and Anthony jumped from their seats in celebration immediately after Haslem’s shot went in.

“Hey, listen, we all started this journey together,” James said in a courtside interview with Fox Sports Sun. “Obviously [Chris Paul] came into the league a couple years after us, but we have a brotherhood that’s just so much more than basketball. CP played last night, we had our last regular-season game last night and Melo’s right here in New York so we kind of made the plan, made the decision to come up here.

“Listen, we couldn’t miss D-Wade’s last game. This is the last time he’s going to be on an NBA floor wearing that Miami Heat uniform, that No. 3, so we’re happy to be here to support.”

Wade played through a left knee injury he suffered following Tuesday’s emotional home finale, stumbling while trying to jump onto the scorer’s table in an effort to recreate his iconic “This is My House” celebration one last time before walking off the AmericanAirlines court. But Wade still logged 36 minutes Wednesday.

“Just the appreciation, man,” James said to Fox Sports Sun when asked what he enjoyed most from Wade’s final season. “Not only from his fans, not only from his coaches and his teammates, but D-Wade’s appreciation to everybody else, just showing the love. He’s given so much to this game. One of the best players that we’ve seen in this game, as soon as he came out of Marquette. It was an honor for me to be alongside him for four years and also be his brother for the last 16 years of my career. It’s pretty cool.”

And for the second consecutive game, Wade was in the starting lineup after playing his previous 96 games with Miami — including the playoffs — off the bench. It marked his first starts with the Heat since a 2016 second-round playoff series against the Raptors.

But Wednesday’s start was especially meaningful for Wade, and not just because it was the final one of his NBA career. Wade started alongside Haslem for the first time since an April 13, 2015 win over the Magic.

Haslem, who has yet to decide if this will be his final NBA season, finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes for his first double-double since April 5, 2015.

Wade ends his career in 29th on the time all-time scoring list with 23,165 points, passing Elgin Baylor for the spot on Wednesday. Wade finished eight blocks short of matching Michael Jordan’s regular-season record for blocks by a guard (893), but Wade owns that all-time record if playoffs are included.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL