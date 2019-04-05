Miami Heat

Watch Paul Pierce explain why he thinks he was a better player than Heat’s Dwyane Wade

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) jokes with guard Dwyane Wade during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Miami. Lynne Sladky AP

Paul Pierce says he was a better NBA player than Dwyane Wade.

The former Boston Celtics player, who is now an analyst for ESPN, was asked Friday night during the network’s NBA broadcast who was better between himself and D-Wade.

Pierce didn’t hesitate in saying he was better than the Miami Heat star.

“That’s easy, I can say that off the bat,” Pierce said. “That’s me.”

Pierce argued he’d have won five or six titles if he was given Shaquille O’Neal as a teammate early in his career and then given a Big Three consisting of LeBron James and Chris Bosh like Wade had.

Pierce was the 2008 NBA Finals MVP for the Celtics, where he was part of a Big Three with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. Pierce averaged 19.7 points per game with 5.6 RPG and 3.5 APG in 19 seasons. Wade, meanwhile, has averaged 22.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG and 5.4 APG in his career entering Friday’s game with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Wade is retiring at the end of this season. The Heat are vying for a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference as the regular season comes to a close next Wednesday.

Watch the full video clip below:

