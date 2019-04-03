Here’s how the Heat will honor Dwyane Wade prior to his final regular season home game

Dwyane Wade on his 16th and final NBA season The Heat’s Dwyane Wade speaks about his 16th and final NBA season during All-Star Weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Heat’s Dwyane Wade speaks about his 16th and final NBA season during All-Star Weekend.

Whether the Heat advances to the playoffs or not, there will be a ceremony to honor Dwyane Wade next week.

The Heat is planning to honor Wade before Tuesday’s regular-season home finale against the 76ers, with that game possibly marking his final one at AmericanAirlines Arena before he retires at the end of the season. Of course, Wade will play at least two more games in Miami if the Heat qualifies for the playoffs.

According to a part of the Heat’s website that was recently launched to celebrate Wade’s career titled “L3gacy”, Tuesday’s pregame ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. and fans will be allowed to start entering the arena at 6 p.m. The Heat-76ers game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

The ceremony will include an official Wade career retrospective video, special guest tributes, exclusive memorabilia giveaways and some words to the fans from Wade, according to the Heat’s website.

“Get to your seats by 7 p.m. to take part in a special L3gacy tribute,” the website urges fans.

Wade has proven he can still make an impact, even in his 16th and final NBA season. He entered Wednesday’s game against the Celtics averaging 14.4 points on 43.5 percent shooting, 3.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists in a bench role.

“It just felt right,” Wade said of his decision to retire at the end of the season. “Just a feeling you get, just looking at my overall body of work, my career, where I’m at in my life, age, everything. It just felt like the time for me to step away from the game. When you make the decision, some people say they’re 100 percent, some on the line.

“I don’t know how I’m going to feel when the summer comes. But I know coming into the year, I felt it was time for me to step away and do something different.”

AWARD TIME

Udonis Haslem is one of 12 players nominated for this year’s Twyman-Stokes NBA Teammate of the Year Award. The winner of the award will be announced at the league’s June 24 awards show.

The Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team. A panel of NBA Legends selected six players from each conference and all players will vote for one overall winner.

This is the seventh year the NBA has handed out this award. Shane Battier is the lone previous Heat winner, when he earned the award in 2014.

Wade tweeted his support for Haslem, writing that the award has Haslem’s name “written all over it. Y’all know where my vote is going and it’s not because he’s my brother, it’s because I get to witness it everyday. He’s an everyday leader for us.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Coach Erik Spoelstra noted James Johnson hadn’t played small forward in a while before replacing injured Derrick Jones Jr. at that position to start the second half of Monday’s game in Boston. But Johnson said sliding over from power forward isn’t an issue.

“Nah, that’s no challenge,” he said. “I blow by three men like I would a four man. Once I get a step on a three man or a two man, I get a clearer path. A four man in this game, in this era, are really versatile. When you have a shorter guy on me, it’s easier to see the right pass out. I’m trying to be more aggressive, stop thinking and play basketball to the level I know I can.”

▪ Celtics coach Brad Stevens, coaching against Wade for the final time Wednesday barring a matchup in the playoffs, called Wade “a special player. Obviously, amazing what he’s accomplished and amazing how he’s playing this year. Can’t say enough good things about him.

“Clearly, one of the many great leaders in this league and great representatives of the league. Hats off to him for a great career. He looks like he could go a few more years, and we’re glad he’s doing something else.″

▪ Josh Richardson (left heel bruise), Justise Winslow (right thigh bruise) and Rodney McGruder (left knee soreness) are listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Celtics. Jones has been ruled out for the game because of a right knee bone bruise.

