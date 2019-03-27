Photo gallery: | Chris Bosh retirement ceremony | on Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Former Miami Heat Chris Bosh reacts after his ceremony to retire his number at halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Miami.
Former Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh attends an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Bosh’s jersey number was retired during the halftime of the game.
Former Miami Heat Chris Bosh arrives to his ceremony to retire his number at halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Miami.
Former Miami Heat Chris Bosh smilies alongside his family smiling during a ceremony to retire his number at halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat President Pat Riley speaks during former Miami Heat Chris Bosh’s number ceremony to retire number at halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Miami.
Former Miami Heat Chris Bosh and his father Noel Bosh stand together as Bosh’s number is retired to the rafters during a ceremony at halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Miami.
Former Miami Heat Chris Bosh hugs Heat guard Dwyane Wade during a ceremony to retire his number at halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Miami.
Former Miami Heat Chris Bosh alongside his wife Adrienne Bosh and family smiling during a ceremony to retire his number at halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) speaks during former Miami Heat Chris Bosh’s number ceremony to retire number at halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) and Heat President Pat Riley listening during former Miami Heat Chris Bosh’s number ceremony to retire number at halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Miami.
Chris Bosh father Noel Bosh smiles during of his son ceremony to retire his number at halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Miami.
Former Miami Heat Chris Bosh speaks during a ceremony to retire his number at halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Miami.
Former Miami Heat Chris Bosh speaks as Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) Heat President Pat Riley, Heat owner Micky Arison and Heat Chief Executive Officer Nick Arison listening during a ceremony to retire his number at halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Miami.
Former Miami Heat Chris Bosh hugs Heat President Pat Riley after his ceremony to retire his number at halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Miami.
Former Miami Heat Chris Bosh hugs Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra after his ceremony to retire his number at halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Miami.
Former Miami Heat Chris Bosh greets Heat guard Dwyane Wade during a ceremony to retire his number at halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Miami.
Former Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh is given a proclamation by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz during a timeout period of an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Bosh’s jersey number was retired during the halftime of the game.
Former Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh speaks with the Media before his jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Miami.
Former Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh speaks with the Media while wearing his championship rings before his jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Miami.
