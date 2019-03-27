Podcast: Looking back at Chris Bosh’s night and breaking down Heat’s playoff chances

Tuesday was a bittersweet day for the Heat.

The night included a memorable jersey retirement ceremony for Chris Bosh, but it ended with a painful 104-99 loss to the Magic. The result pushed Orlando past Miami in the standings for the Eastern Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot.

The No. 8 Magic is one-half game ahead of No. 9 Miami, with No. 10 Charlotte just one game behind the Heat. But the Heat is also just one game behind the No. 7 Pistons and 1.5 games behind the No. 6 Nets.

On the Heat Check podcast this week, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang discussed the importance of Bosh’s moment and what they took away from the night. But Wilson and Chiang also broke down what Tuesday’s loss to the Magic means for the Heat’s playoff chances, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.