Miami Heat

Podcast: Looking back at Chris Bosh’s night and breaking down Heat’s playoff chances

By Anthony Chiang and

David Wilson

March 27, 2019 03:06 PM

“It’s for the pride of the family,” says Chris Bosh on his jersey number being retired

Former Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh talks to the media about his thoughts on his jersey being retired during a press conference before the start of an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Orland Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena.
By
Up Next
Former Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh talks to the media about his thoughts on his jersey being retired during a press conference before the start of an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Orland Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena.
By

Tuesday was a bittersweet day for the Heat.

The night included a memorable jersey retirement ceremony for Chris Bosh, but it ended with a painful 104-99 loss to the Magic. The result pushed Orlando past Miami in the standings for the Eastern Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot.

The No. 8 Magic is one-half game ahead of No. 9 Miami, with No. 10 Charlotte just one game behind the Heat. But the Heat is also just one game behind the No. 7 Pistons and 1.5 games behind the No. 6 Nets.

Sports Pass for $30 per year

Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30

#READLOCAL

On the Heat Check podcast this week, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang discussed the importance of Bosh’s moment and what they took away from the night. But Wilson and Chiang also broke down what Tuesday’s loss to the Magic means for the Heat’s playoff chances, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Related stories from Miami Herald

miami-heat

miami-heat

greg-cote

  Comments  