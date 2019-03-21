Miami Heat

Here’s what Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade had to say about Ja Morant’s triple-double

By Jason Dill

March 21, 2019 09:04 PM

Former Marquette star and current Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade. above, praised Murray State and Ja Morant for the triple-double in Thursday’s NCAA tournament game against his alma mater.
Ja Morant’s game for the record books during Thursday’s first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament created a stir on social media.

Well, one current NBA player gave Morant and Murray State props following Morant’s triple-double that put him in exclusive company.

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade praised Morant and the Racers, who defeated Marquette 83-64, on Twitter.

Wade had a triple-double in a 2003 regional final victory over Kentucky to lift Marquette to the Final Four. The Heat drafted D-Wade that summer.

Morant’s triple-double was the ninth time it’s happened. Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green did it twice for Michigan State, and was the last player to accomplish the feat in the NCAA tournament before Morant did it Thursday.

Morant’s line: 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds.

The Morant Show continues Saturday as Murray State faces No. 4-seeded Florida State in the Round of 32 in Hartford, Connecticut.

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.

