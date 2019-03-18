Injury update: Heat’s Justise Winslow, Rodney McGruder ruled out vs. Thunder

While the Thunder will be without All-Star guard Russell Westbrook as he serves his one-game suspension for receiving his 16th technical foul of the season, the Heat will also play shorthanded.

Justise Winslow and Rodney McGruder have been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Winslow is unavailable because of a right thigh bruise he suffered in Friday’s loss to the Bucks and McGruder is dealing with left knee soreness.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

It marks the second consecutive game Winslow has missed with his thigh injury, and the ninth game he’s missed this season. For McGruder, it’s the first game he’s missed with left knee soreness and the third game he’s missed this season due to injury or illness.

With Winslow and McGruder — two of the Heat’s rotation perimeter players — out, Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters, Josh Richardson and Dwyane Wade will be relied on to carry the backcourt load in Oklahoma City. It could also again open a rotation spot for forward James Johnson, who played in Sunday’s win over the Hornets for his first game action since Feb. 21.

Wade is expected to play, as he’s listed as probable for Monday’s contest. He suffered a right hip bruise in Friday’s loss to the Bucks.