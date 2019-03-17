Photo gallery: Hornets at Heat | on Sunday, March 17, 2019

Miami Heat Dwyane Wade (3) smiles at Bam Adebayo (13) after Wade hit a three pointer late in the fourth quarter as they play Charlotte Hornets at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Sunday, March, 17, 2019.
Miami Heat Dwayne Wade signals his three-pointer in the fourth quarter as they play the Charlotte Hornets at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Sunday, March, 17, 2019.
Miami Heat Bam Adebayo (13) is defended by Charlotte Hornets Kemba Walker (15) and Marvin Williams (2) in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Sunday, March, 17, 2019.
Miami Heat Hassan Whitesdie (21) is fouled by Charlotte Hornets Dwayne Bacon (7) in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Sunday, March, 17, 2019.
Miami Heat Bam Adebayo (13) drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets Frank Kamisnsky III (44) and Jeremy Lamb (3) in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Sunday, March, 17, 2019.
