Photo gallery: Bucks at Heat | Friday, March 15, 2019

Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) attempts to shoot around the Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
An injured Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) lays on the court in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) is assisted off the court after getting injured in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) attempts to shoot around the Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) is fouled in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) drives towards the basket as Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) defends in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) shoots as Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) defends in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) dunks the ball in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) shoots in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) looks to pass in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) reacts after sinking a three pointer in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts as the Heat trail in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) twists and turns towards the basket as Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) defends in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) goes up against Buck defenders in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) drives towards the basket as Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) defends in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) gestures towards the fans as the Heat lead in the first quartrter as the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra gestures in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) drives the ball pass Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com