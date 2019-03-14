Heat’s Dwyane Wade questionable vs. Bucks due to elbow injury

After fielding a full roster in each of the past three games for the first time this season, there’s a new injury that’s popped up on the Heat’s injury report.

Guard Dwyane Wade is listed as questionable for Friday’s home game against the Bucks because of a bruised right elbow. Wade, who has played as Miami’s sixth man this season, is averaging 14.1 points on 43.6 percent shooting, 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 57 games.

Wade, 37, has missed 10 games in his final NBA season — seven because of paternity leave, one because of general soreness, one because of an illness and one because of right knee soreness. The last game he missed came in a Jan. 30 home loss to the Bulls.

The Heat is 4-6 without Wade this season.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

After Friday’s game against the Bucks, the Heat closes its five-game homestand with a Sunday afternoon game against the Hornets before embarking on a four-game trip.