Miami Heat

Heat’s Dwyane Wade questionable vs. Bucks due to elbow injury

By Anthony Chiang

March 14, 2019 05:59 PM

Wade: “Just a professional win by us tonight”

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade talks to the media after their 108-74 win over the Detroit Pistons at AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Miami.
By
Up Next
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade talks to the media after their 108-74 win over the Detroit Pistons at AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Miami.
By

After fielding a full roster in each of the past three games for the first time this season, there’s a new injury that’s popped up on the Heat’s injury report.

Guard Dwyane Wade is listed as questionable for Friday’s home game against the Bucks because of a bruised right elbow. Wade, who has played as Miami’s sixth man this season, is averaging 14.1 points on 43.6 percent shooting, 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 57 games.

Wade, 37, has missed 10 games in his final NBA season — seven because of paternity leave, one because of general soreness, one because of an illness and one because of right knee soreness. The last game he missed came in a Jan. 30 home loss to the Bulls.

The Heat is 4-6 without Wade this season.

After Friday’s game against the Bucks, the Heat closes its five-game homestand with a Sunday afternoon game against the Hornets before embarking on a four-game trip.

Sports Pass for $30 per year

Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30

#READLOCAL

Related stories from Miami Herald

barry-jackson

miami-heat

miami-heat

  Comments  