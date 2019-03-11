Miami Heat

What better way to recreate iconic moment in Heat history than with ‘Toy Story’ characters?

By Anthony Chiang

March 11, 2019 02:26 PM

Dwyane Wade speaks about facing LeBron and Lakers for final time

Dwyane Wade speaks about facing LeBron James and Lakers for the final time on Monday.
By
Up Next
Dwyane Wade speaks about facing LeBron James and Lakers for the final time on Monday.
By

What better way to recreate an iconic moment in Heat history than with ... “Toy Story” characters?

The Heat’s official Twitter account posted side-by-side photos of the famous no-look lob from Dwyane Wade to LeBron James that came against the Bucks during the Big 3 era.

The original photo was taken by Associated Press photographer Morry Gash.

Then came somebody else’s take on the memorable play. An artist, who goes by @TheWrightAr, recently recreated the photo with Toy Story characters — Woody playing the role of Wade and Buzz Lightyear playing the role of James.

Sports Pass for $30 per year

Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30

#READLOCAL

Related stories from Miami Herald

miami-heat

miami-heat

miami-heat

Anthony Chiang

Anthony Chiang is in his first season covering the Miami Heat for the Miami Herald. He attended the University of Florida and was born and raised in Miami.

  Comments  