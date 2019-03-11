What better way to recreate iconic moment in Heat history than with ‘Toy Story’ characters?

What better way to recreate an iconic moment in Heat history than with ... “Toy Story” characters?

The Heat’s official Twitter account posted side-by-side photos of the famous no-look lob from Dwyane Wade to LeBron James that came against the Bucks during the Big 3 era.

The original photo was taken by Associated Press photographer Morry Gash.

Then came somebody else’s take on the memorable play. An artist, who goes by @TheWrightAr, recently recreated the photo with Toy Story characters — Woody playing the role of Wade and Buzz Lightyear playing the role of James.

A couple of icons recreating an iconic moment in our history! Picture perfect, Buzz and Woody!



: @TheWrightAr | AP Photo Morry Gash pic.twitter.com/RUwddW9dA9 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 11, 2019