Photo gallery: Raptors at Heat | on Sunday, March 10, 2019

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) tries to get past Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) tries to score while Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) defends during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) drives the ball down the court against Toronto Raptors during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) dunks against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) goes to score against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
