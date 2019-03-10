Raptors put on impressive shooting display to end Heat’s winning streak

No team had ever made 20 or more threes against the Heat. Until Sunday afternoon.

Toronto put on an impressive shooting display in a 125-104 victory over Miami (31-35) at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Raptors shot 21 of 40 on threes to snap the Heat’s four-game winning streak.

The 21 made three-pointers from the Raptors (48-19) marks the most the Heat has allowed in a game in franchise history. The previous record was 19, which has been done three times in the franchise’s 31 seasons and twice this season (a Feb. 28 loss to the Rockets and Friday’s win over the Cavaliers).

Miami, which entered with an average of 11.5 made threes per game this season, shot 8 of 27 from deep. When it was done, the Raptors outscored the Heat 63-24 on threes.

Pair that 39-point edge with a 56.8 team shooting percentage for the Raptors and an underwhelming 12-of-21 performance from the free-throw line for the Heat, and it’s no surprise the game got away from Miami.

Without All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard (load management), the Raptors used a balanced approach on offense. Eight Toronto players finished with double-digit points, led by Kyle Lowry’s 24 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists.

The Raptors are 14-5 this season when Leonard is unavailable to play.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with a team-high 19 points, to go with six rebounds and five assists. Dwyane Wade scored 15 on 7-of-12 shooting.

The Raptors controlled the game from start to finish, with the Heat’s final led of the game coming at 4-2 early in the first quarter.

With the loss, the No. 8 Heat is in danger of dropping to ninth in the Eastern Conference. If Orlando defeats Memphis tonight, the Magic will pass the Heat to move into the East’s eighth and final playoff spot.

After a two-day break, the Heat continues its five-game homestand Wednesday against the streaking Pistons. Detroit, which is currently in sixth place in the East, has won five straight.