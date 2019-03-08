Heat’s winning ways continue with blowout victory over Cavaliers

It took a little bit, but the Heat’s defense finally showed up against the Cavaliers.

After allowing Cleveland (16-50) to make 55.6 percent of its shots in the first half, the Heat tightened things up to cruise past the Cavaliers 126-110 on Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena to kick off a season-long five-game homestand. It marked the Heat’s fourth consecutive win and franchise-best 16th consecutive win over the Cavaliers in Miami.

Cleveland was limited to 42.2 percent shooting over the final two quarters, as Miami (31-34) won the second half 69-53 to put an end to the back-and-forth nature of the game. The contest included 24 lead changes and 15 ties, mostly in the first half.

Miami’s offense stayed hot for the entire game, though, shooting 57 percent from the field and 12 of 25 on threes.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

The Heat’s young core of Bam Adebayo, Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow continued to impress. Adebayo finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, Richardson scored 20 on 6-of-12 shooting, and Winslow contributed 16 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Dwyane Wade was especially sharp Friday, with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting and five assists in 20 minutes.

Aside from a four-game winning streak, there are other reasons for the Heat to feel good. Friday was the first time all season the Heat had its full roster available, with Goran Dragic returning from a three-game absence because of a strained left calf.

Dragic finished with 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting in 16 minutes off the bench in his return.

Rookie guard Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 27 points and six assists.

With the win, the Heat remained in the Eastern Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot. No. 9 Orlando and No. 10 Charlotte also won Friday to stay one game behind Miami.

Up next for the Heat is a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Raptors.