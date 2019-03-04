Photo gallery: Hawks at Heat | on Monday, March 4, 2019

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) talks with Atlanta Hawks Vince Carter (15) after the Heat defeated the Hawks 114 to 113 at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks for an open teammate in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) trades jerseys with Atlanta Hawks Kevin Huerter (3) after the Heat defeated the Hawks 114 to 113 at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives the ball to the hoop in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) tries to fight for possession of the ball against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter as the Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) in the fourth quarter as the Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder (17) tries to take a shot while Atlanta Hawks forward Alex Poythress (22) defends during the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives the ball to the hoop while Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) defends in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat mascot Burnie riles the crowd during the fourth quarter as the Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) looks for an open teammate during the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter drives the ball down the court while Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) tries to defend during the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) passes the ball in the third quarter as the Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) tries to score against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones, Jr. tries to score against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) walks down the court in the third quarter as the Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) defends against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) drives the ball down the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts during the third quarter as his team faces off against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) goes for an assist while Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) tries to defend during the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) looks for an open teammate while Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon (14) defends during the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) tries to score against the Miami Heat during the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) defends against Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones, Jr. (5) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) looks for an open teammate while Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) defends during the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) drives the ball down the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones, Jr. (5) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) scores while Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) defends during the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) closes his eyes during the national anthem before facing off the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Monday, March 4, 2019.
