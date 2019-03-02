Photo gallery: Nets at Heat | Saturday, March 2, 2019

Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) and Brooklyn Nets forward Ed Davis (17) battle for the ball in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Miami Heat forward Rodney McGruder (17) drives to the basket as Brooklyn Nets guard Allen Crabbe (33) defends in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
The Heat bench reacts after a three pointer in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) shoots as Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) defends in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Miami Heat forward Rodney McGruder (17) gets inside the paint to score in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) controls the ball from going out of bounds in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) drives to the basket as Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) defends in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) knocks down Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) as Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley (6) reacts in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Fans at court side stand up as Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) walks out onto the court in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) blocks a shot by Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) drives the ball down court in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) and Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell (1) exchange jerseys after the Miami Heat defeat the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Miami Heat forward Rodney McGruder (17) drives to the basket on a fast break in the first quarter as Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs (00) defends as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) crashes into Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) looks on in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) on the bench for tonight’s game as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and guard Dion Waiters (11) react after Kelly Olynyk (9) hits a three in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) drives around Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Miami Heat forward Rodney McGruder (17) on a fast break in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) gets inside to shoot in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) and Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) talk before the start of the game as the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
