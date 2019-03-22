Milwaukee overwhelms Heat to end Miami’s three-game win streak

Unlike the previous Friday night, the Heat did not make ignominious NBA history against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.
But the result was just as demoralizing, if not more so.
For the second time this season, the Bucks steamrolled Miami at the new Fiserv Forum, this time by a 116-87 margin.
And if the teams should meet in the first round of the playoffs, Milwaukee made quite a closing statement, outscoring the Heat, 187-123, over the past six quarters between the teams.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
What’s more, the Bucks won their two home games against the Heat by a combined 67 points this season, including Miami’s most lopsided loss of the year (124-86 on Jan. 15).
Milwaukee also won the season series, 3-1, and ended the Heat’s three-game winning streak.
Last Friday, the Heat set an NBA shot-clock era record (meaning since 1955) for largest margin of defeat (15 points) in a game in which the losing team led by at least 20 at halftime.
On Friday, the Heat led by five in first quarter before Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee’s three-point shooters simply overwhelmed Miami.
Antetokounmpo broke down both the Heat’s zone defense and man to man defense, scoring 20 points in his first 13 minutes of game action and closing with 27 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 29 minutes.
He penetrated to the basket pretty much when he pleased, and his teammates thwarted the Heat zone, with Milwaukee finishing 17 for 33 on three pointers and at 50 percent from the field overall.
Miami shot horribly after a strong start, closing at 38 percent from the field, with Goran Dragic finishing 0 for 9 (ending a scorching offensive roll), Josh Richardson 4 for 12 and James Johnson 1 for 7.
Hassan Whiteside scored 14 points (most in extended garbage time), and Dwyane Wade scored 12.
The Heat hung around for a while in the second half Friday, before Milwaukee closed the third with a flurry to lead 94-69. Miami never drew closer than 19 in the fourth quarter.
The Heat (35-37) failed in an attempt to get back to .500 and saw its lead over No. 9 Orlando (35-38) shrink to half a game. The Heat still can go 3-1 on this four-game road trip if its wins Saturday at Washington.
Comments