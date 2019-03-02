Heat finally holds lead, never trails in 29-point blowout of Nets

After giving up double-digit leads in each of its past four games, the Heat finally found a way to stay ahead from start to finish.

Miami allowed an 11-point lead to slip away in last week’s home loss to the Pistons, gave up a 13-point lead in Monday’s home loss to the Suns, gave up a 24-point advantage but still managed to defeat the Warriors on Dwyane Wade’s game-winner Wednesday, and let a 21-point lead go to waste in Thursday’s loss to the Rockets.

But on Saturday, the Heat (28-34) led by as many as 31 points and never trailed in a 117-88 victory over the Nets (32-33) at AmericanAirlines Arena. Even with the win, Miami remains in 10th place in the Eastern Conference and one game behind the eighth and final playoff spot occupied by the Orlando Magic.

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back set, Brooklyn was not sharp. The Nets, which sit at No. 6 in the East, shot just 35.2 percent from the field and was 9 of 42 on threes.

Meanwhile, the Heat shot 49.4 percent from the field and 14 of 34 from three-point range. Miami also finished with a season-high 36 assists.

Kelly Olynyk continued the best stretch of his season with a team-high 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Derrick Jones Jr. contributed 18 points off the bench, with Rodney McGruder adding 17 points, six rebounds and two steals in a reserve role.

Bam Adebayo, who again started at center in place of the injured Hassan Whiteside, finished with nine points, 16 rebounds and six assists in another impressive performance.

In the middle of the Heat’s efficient offensive performance, Dion Waiters struggled to make shots with seven points on 2-of-10 shooting. But Waiters did finish with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Goran Dragic (left calf strain) and Whiteside (left hip strain) did not play against the Nets. James Johnson was available after missing the previous four games with a slight AC sprain in left shoulder, but he did not play Saturday.

Next up for the Heat is a Monday matchup with the Hawks at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 0-3 against Atlanta this season.