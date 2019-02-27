Pat Riley looks toward 2020 offseason, but makes clear Heat still pushing for playoffs

Pat Riley has a plan for the Miami Heat, and it includes clearing maximum salary-cap space for the 2020 offseason.

The Heat president sat down with Fox Sports Sun host Jason Jackson for an interview released Wednesday by the Heat, and it touched on various topics that included the state of the organization.

“In 2020, we’ll have a lot of room. We’ll also have the possibility to have enough room to go after two max contracts, and we’re going to do that,” Riley said. “We’re planning that 2020 will be the room year. We are very fluid, we are very on top of it, and we are a destination place. You know the tax, the sun, the beautiful city, it’s very progressive and diverse city. We are a destination place and we’re going to be moving in that direction.”

The Heat will be over the cap this summer but is poised to have more than $40 million in space in the summer of 2020 when the contracts of Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragic expire. Both players hold player options for 2019-20.

While the Heat is already looking toward 2020, it still has confidence in its young core.

“We have eight players on this team that are 28 to 20, OK, so we got a good young core,” Riley said. “And we know the guys we really value, our young guys in Justise [Winslow] and Josh [Richardson], and Bam [Adebayo]. But you know, Derrick Jones Jr., he’s a hell of a player from that standpoint. ... We have a lot of young players, a lot of young assets, who have experience.

“We are chasing a playoff spot and we’re young, and then we’re going to be chasing some players that can come in. If we could get one or two players to come in with this group, this young group, then I think the sky is the limit for this team in the next couple years.”

Postseason experience is a big part of developing young players, which is one reason the Heat still believes in making the playoffs rather than losing its way to the best possible draft pick. Riley pointed to Justise Winslow’s strong first-round series last season against the 76ers as an example.

“It is absolutely essential that they grow with experience, and not only experience with playing time, but they get to the playoffs,” Riley said. “They can experience in the playoffs maybe something that can get them to another level. You make your mark when you get to the playoffs. Justise, I thought last year against Philly in the playoffs, even though we didn’t win, it was a moment for him where he felt like, ‘I can play at this level with these guys.’”

The Heat entered Wednesday in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games behind the eighth and final playoff spot occupied by the Hornets. Miami has missed the postseason just twice in Erik Spoelstra’s first 10 seasons as head coach.

“I’ve never thought of anything else other than, we want to be a playoff team,” Riley said. “We want to think about the championship.

“You can’t ever give up on making the playoffs. I don’t care where you are, you get the right matchup, your team, you get the right player that breaks through, you get the right call, and make the next round. A team will grow, they will gain confidence. Your fanatical fan base will get even higher and higher. I don’t care if you are fighting for a playoff spot, No. 8 or No. 7 or No. 3 or the top spot, or a championship, you got to be chasing something that’s positive.”

Riley also added the theory he doesn’t value draft picks is false.

“People think I don’t believe in draft picks, you know, that’s so wrong,” he said. “I will cobble up as many draft picks as I can. I’ll keep them in a corner. I’ll try to buy second-round picks. I’ll do whatever I can until I know that those draft choices, either they will develop into star players or into very, very good players, or I can take some assets and some young players and turn them into Alonzo Mourning, turning them into Shaquille O’Neal. Draft picks are very important to us.”

The Heat holds its first-round pick for the next two drafts, 2019 and 2020. But its 2021 pick was dealt to the Suns in 2015 for Goran Dragic, along with its 2018 first-round selection.

The Heat has also traded away each of its second-round picks through the 2023 draft, expect for 2022.

As for the Heat’s home struggles this season, it “disappoints” Riley. Entering Wednesday’s home game against Golden State, Miami owns an 11-18 record at AmericanAirlines arena.

“When I drive to the games and I see our fans walking across Biscayne Boulevard, going up the steps of AmericanAirlines Arena, they all got their gear on,” he said. “It’s like they’re going to concert, they’re going to something that is special inside of the arena. They know they’re going to get good merchandise, they’re going to get good food, they’re going to get great service, they’re going to have great seats.

“And they expect a great product down on the court. And that’s why it disappoints me when we lose at home, because I don’t want to send them out of this arena feeling bad, like I feel.”