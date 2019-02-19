Podcast: Dwyane Wade’s emotional All-Star weekend and a home-stretch preview for the Heat

Dwyane Wade went into his final All-Star Game hoping for one thing: a final lob to LeBron James.
Mission accomplished. In the third quarter of the All-Star Game on Sunday in Charlotte, Wade had an open court with James trailing. The future Hall of Famer lined up for the pass and threw a lob off the backboard. The Los Angeles Lakers forward flew in for one final alley-oop from his former teammate and good friend.
With a little help from James and Wade, Team LeBron rallied past Team Giannis, captained by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, to win 178-164 at the Spectrum Center. For Wade, the weekend was about more than just the victory. His time in North Carolina turned into a celebration of his career and legacy, and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Heat beat writer for the Miami Herald, was on hand to catalog it.
On the latest episode of the Heat Check podcast, Chiang is back in South Florida to sit down with sports writer David Wilson and relive a memorable All-Star weekend, which featured appearances from Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and plenty of face time for Zaire Wade, the 13-time All-Star’s oldest son and a junior standout for Plantation American Heritage.
Later on, Wilson and Chiang make some predictions for the second half as the Heat (26-30) return to action Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers to kick off the stretch run. With 26 games to go, how many does Miami need to win to grab one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference? Wilson and Chiang also make some bold predictions for the last few months of the year.
There’s also some time for a few questions, like the 10-day contract possibilities for Miami and Wade’s chase of Jordan on the all-time blocks list.
