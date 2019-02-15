Can’t get enough Dwyane Wade merch? Now there are socks to go along with #OneLastDance

If hats, T-shirts, sweatshirts and jerseys aren’t enough to properly show support for Dwyane Wade, now you can match them with a pair of limited-edition socks.
Lids and PKWY, a socks company founded by Wade and Stance, have teamed to release a new line of socks in conjunction with the guard’s final season. The first of five drops in the PKWY Limited Edition Wade Remix Collection released last week, just in time for Wade to play in his 13th All-Star Game on Sunday in Charlotte.
Lids’ initial release honors the city where Wade has spent the vast majority of his 16-year NBA career: Miami. The three-pack of socks, which go for $30, depict Miami Beach in the style of a retro postcard with an old-school typeface depicting the name of the city overlaying the actual beach in one or a flamingo in another. The socks, “were designed and polished with Wade’s finishing touches,” according to a press release.
Four more drops are coming in the next six weeks, too. The second drop arrives Feb. 23, followed by three more in March. All socks are available at Lids and the company’s website, and fans who purchase all five will be entered for a chance to win a pair signed by Wade.
Wade, who will suit up alongside former teammate at Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Sunday at the Spectrum Center, is coming up on the homestretch of his career. The Miami Heat (26-30) has 26 games left in the regular season and currently sits in a tie for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Wade, who was named a special addition to the All-Star Game by commissioner Adam Silver along with Dallas Mavericks post player Dirk Nowitzki, is averaging 14.0 points and 4.3 assists per game this season. The 37-year-old announced in the preseason he will retire at the end of the year.
