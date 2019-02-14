Podcast: Assessing Miami Heat’s playoff chances at the All-Star break. Plus a mailbag

The All-Star break is here, which means the Miami Heat has some time to regroup before the final playoff push in 2019. After a five-game West Coast trip, the Heat heads into the final 26 games of the season in a tie for eighth place in the Eastern Conference, so the latest episode of the Heat Check podcast asks a simple question: Will Miami reach the postseason?
David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Heat beat writer for the Miami Herald, discuss strengths of schedule, star players and coaching edges for the East’s contenders for the final playoff spot. Could the Orlando Magic’s easy remaining schedule let it sneak into the No. 8 seed? Will star point guard Kemba Walker carry the Charlotte Hornets and star post player Blake Griffin lift the Detroit Pistons into the final two playoff spots? Will the Heat (26-30) make it in purely on its depth, culture and coaching? The math might not like Miami much, but the Heat has played well lately, capping a decent five-game road trip with a 112-101 win against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
In the bsecond half of the episode, Wilson and Chiang take some listener questions before Chiang heads to Charlotte for the All-Star Game. What should Miami do with Goran Dragic when the guard returns from injury. Is there any chance center Hassan Whiteside opts out of his contract? Just how high is post player Bam Adebayo’s upside?
It all comes together for a loaded episode, which should keep you tied over until the Heat returnsnext Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers after the All-Star break. Until then, keep up with Chiang as he furiously follows Dwyane Wade around North Carolina as the guard suits up for his final All-Star Game at the Spectrum Center.
