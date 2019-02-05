Dwyane Wade is celebrating his final season with merch. Here’s how you can get some

Dwyane Wade’s “One Last Dance” now has officially sanctioned merchandise outside of the Miami Heat bubble.

On Tuesday, Wade and Bleacher Report announced the launch of the D. Wade World Tour line to celebrate the future Hall of Famer’s final season in the NBA. The apparel line includes T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, hooded sweatshirts and baseball caps. Wade and Bleacher Report will drop three different sets of merchandise throughout the year, and the first line is available now.

The first drop includes T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, hoodies and hats, available in a mix of black, white and pink, with some variation of the D. Wade World Tour logo.

One of the Dwyane Wade shirts Screengrab

“I’ve had an incredible journey these past 16 seasons and I’ve made amazing memories along the way,” the 13-time All-Star said in a release announcing the line. “I’ve always been passionate about fashion and I’m excited to use it as a form of celebrating the biggest moments and achievements of my career with my fans who have always been there for me.”

The early highlight is probably the long-sleeve shirt. The shirt, available in white or pink, has an apparent yearbook photograph of young Wade on the front with a list of career achievements on the back, in the style of a band’s world tour merchandise. Some of the accomplishments: “Triple-Double Takes Down Kentucky ... March 29, 2003,” “36/10/5, First Miami, Title Finals MVP ... June 20, 2006,” “The Big 3 Arrive in South Beach ... June 9, 2010,” and “Purple Shirt Guy Game ... April 29, 2016.” The last stop on the “World Tour:” “Wade County ... Forever.”

The long-sleeve shirts each cost $39, hats are $25, T-shirts are $29 and hoodies are $75.

Merch is available on the Bleacher Report website.

Mired in a three-game losing streak, the Heat (24-27) returns to action Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Wade, averaging 13.8 points per game this season, has 14 games left in Miami, including three at AmericanAirlines Arena this month. On Friday, the guard was invited to play in his 13th All-Star Game and he’ll suit up in the annual showcase Feb. 17 in Charlotte.