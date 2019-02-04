Chris Bosh never wore Heat ‘Vice Nights’ jerseys. Who cares? Here’s how you can buy it

Medical issues kept Chris Bosh from ever suiting up for the Miami Heat in the new era of Vice jerseys and alternate courts at AmericanAirlines Arena, but it won’t keep the Heat from honoring the 11-time All-Star with some merchandise fitting for the times.

On Monday, Miami announced it would retire the post player’s jersey next month, then put some of his replica jerseys on sale — sort of. The Heat is now selling Vice Nights jerseys with Bosh’s name and his No. 1 on the back. So what if he never got to wear the black, pink and blue?

Miami’s decision to hang Bosh’s jersey from the rafters at AAA isn’t exactly surprising. Bosh was an integral part of the Big Three era, helping the Heat play in four straight NBA Finals, and win titles in 2012 and 2013. When Miami waived Bosh in 2017 due to a blood-clotting condition, president Pat Riley made it clear Bosh’s number would one day be retired.

“The No. 1 will never be worn by another player,” Riley said in a statement at the time, “and we can’t wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters.”

“Someday” will come next month, in the midst of an underwhelming season for the Heat, but a season which has seen Miami further embrace the Heat’s “Vice” identity. Miami (24-27) rolled out white Vice alternate jerseys last season, then debuted black “Vice Nights” jerseys earlier this season, before finally debuting a pink variant of “Sunset Vice” jerseys at the end of 2018.

The “Vice Nights” jerseys, in particular, have become a staple this season. The Heat has worn them at home more than any of its other alternates and the crowd at AmericanAirlines is regularly filled with fans wearing this particular black look. Until now, Miami fans have had to settle for guards Dwyane Wade and Goran Dragic as the only All-Star’s names to place upon their back. Bosh has never been a bad second or third option.