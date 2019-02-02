Dwyane Wade on commissioner’s ‘special’ All-Star invitation: ‘It was a dope gesture’

Dwyane Wade has made it clear all season he didn’t want an invitation to the NBA All-Star Game. It’s not because he doesn’t want to play in the annual star-studded showcase, but the Miami Heat guard really didn’t want to take a roster spot away from someone who deserved it more — someone like Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker of Milwaukee Bucks swingman Khris Middleton, both of whom were named All-Stars for the first time Thursday.
On Friday, commissioner Adam Silver figured out a compromise. This year, the game will have 13 players aside instead of the usual 12. Silver announced he would be making two “special roster additions” to the All-Star Game on Feb. 17, inviting Wade and Dallas Mavericks post player Dirk Nowitzki to suit up in Charlotte.
Wade, a surefire future Hall of Famer and three-time NBA champion, has already said he’ll retire at the end of the season. Nowitzki, another future Hall of Famer and perhaps the greatest European player in league history, hasn’t made anything official, but is widely expected to retire at the end of the year.
“It was a dope gesture,” Wade said inside the home locker room Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena after the Heat fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 118-102. “I reached out to him and I told him. At this point, you guys know, I appreciated my fans for voting for me, but I didn’t want to be put in a position where you take a roster spot of someone who gets their first opportunity to go to the All-Star Game or second or third. I’ve had 12 chances.
“But for the commissioner to create that opportunity for Dirk and myself, that’s cool. I think I appreciate more getting in this way, so I’ll be there. I’m going to enjoy it, everything. Go around and take it all in. I’m glad I can share this opportunity with Dirk, one of the game’s greatest players and someone that I’ve had battles against. It’s only right, so I look forward to this opportunity.”
Wade’s 13th and final All-Star appearance will be his first in the NBA’s new format, which has two captains pick their rosters from a pool of 26 All-Star players. The captains this year are Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and James will have first pick in the snake draft. In the first year of the format last year, captains spent the first five rounds picking their starters from the other eight players who were elected as starters by fans, coaches and media.
Round 3 this year, however, will be dedicated to Wade and Nowitzki.
James, of course, will get the first pick in the third round, which means one final opportunity for the two to play together after spending 2010-2014 as teammates with the Heat — as long as James doesn’t do anything crazy.
“He better pick me,” Wade said. “I’m not even going to play. He better pick me. I’m not going to play this game.”
