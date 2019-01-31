Podcast: Does the Anthony Davis trade request affect the Miami Heat’s deadline outlook?

Anthony Davis is officially on the trading block, but the Miami Heat probably don’t have the assets to make a superstar splash this time around. The All-NBA post player’s request to be traded from the New Orleans Pelicans, however, has shaken up the NBA with the trade deadline only a week away.
The first half of the Heat Check podcast this week is dedicated to Miami’s trade deadline preparations. David Wilson and Heat beat writer Anthony Chiang take a look at all Miami’s possibilities ahead of next Thursday and just about all them come back to Wayne Ellington. What’s the deal the Heat can make to ship out the swingman and get under the luxury tax? Maybe Davis’ trade demand — and the Los Angeles Lakers’ pressure to quickly land the MVP hopeful — can present just the opening Miami needs to get a deal done.
Ellington probably won’t be the only name mentioned, though. Post player Kelly Olynyk and even All-Star guard Goran Dragic are intriguing trade possibilities for either the coming week or, in Dragic’s case, the upcoming offseason.
In the back half, Wilson and Chiang discuss the biggest reason Dragic is suddenly expendable: Justise Winslow. Chiang detailed Winslow’s transformation into a legitimate point forward this year with a feature from last Thursday in the Miami Herald. Winslow’s tale isn’t just about a position change or on-court maturity, but also self-awareness and acceptance.
Chiang delves into the reporting process and just what Heat fans can learn about — and from — Winslow’s remarkable turnaround this year.
