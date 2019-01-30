Five takeaways: How did Heat lose at home to one of worst teams in league?

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 105-89 loss to the Chicago Bulls (12-40) on Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena.





1. When ranking the Heat’s (24-25) worst losses of the season, Wednesday’s defeat to the Bulls has to be up there.

Chicago entered with the league’s fourth-worst record, was missing its top player Zach LaVine and was playing on the second night of a back-to-back set after losing to the Nets in New York the night before. To make this loss look even worse, the Bulls had dropped 14 of their previous 15 games.

How did it happen?

The Heat were bad on both ends, shooting an inefficient 38.2 percent from the field and allowing the Bulls to score 105 on 51.3 percent shooting.

Miami attempted a season-high 42 threes and made just 12 of them.

2. Even with Tyler Johnson back from injury, Wayne Ellington was again in the Heat’s starting lineup.

After scoring 19 second-half points as a starter in Sunday’s win over the Knicks, Ellington finished Wednesday’s loss to the Bulls with 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-11 shooting from three-point range in 33 minutes..

Widely regarded as the Heat’s top three-point shooter, he’s knocked down 7 of 22 threes in this recent two-game stint as a starter.

Before this stretch, Ellington had fallen out of the Heat’s rotation. He has already received 19 did not play-coach’s decisions this season after setting a career high and team record with 227 made three-pointers last season.

Ellington said earlier this month he would not rule out going to Heat management to request a trade to a team where he can play more. Ellington, signed to a one-year, $6.3 million contract, has the right to approve any trade.

Trading Ellington might make sense for Miami because the Heat’s current tax bill would be $9.7 million if payroll isn’t lowered by the final day of the regular season.

But now that Ellington is actually playing, the question is: Does the Heat change how it approaches this situation?

3. With Dwyane Wade out because of right knee soreness, the Heat used a nine-man rotation against the Bulls.





Miami’s rotation Wednesday included a starting lineup of Hassan Whiteside, James Johnson, Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow and Ellington, and Bam Adebayo, Tyler Johnson, Kelly Olynyk and Dion Waiters off the bench.

Rodney McGruder, who started 44 of the Heat’s 45 games this season, did not play and has turned into the latest player to fall out of Miami’s rotation. He’s been an active scratch in two of the past four games since being replaced in the starting lineup.

4. There weren’t many bright spots for the Heat on Wednesday, but its effort on the offensive glass was one.





Miami finished with a 15-5 edge in offensive rebounds that helped create extra opportunities off misses. Whiteside led the charge with a team-high five offensive rebounds and Winslow contributed with four offensive rebounds.

The Heat turned its effort on the offensive glass into a 15-6 advantage in second-chance points.

Offensive rebounds have been a big part of Miami’s game this season, as it entered averaging the fifth-most at 11.6 per game. But the Heat had gotten away from that recently, averaging just 8.4 over its previous seven games.

5. This loss is already painful for the Heat. But considering what’s ahead on Miami’s schedule, it’s extremely painful.





Wednesday marked the end of the Heat’s three-game stretch against three of the worst teams in the NBA. Miami couldn’t take full advantage of this soft spot in its schedule, posting a 2-1 record (Friday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday’s win over the New York Knicks and Wednesday’s loss to the Bulls).

Next up for the Heat is one of the toughest parts of its schedule. Six of Miami’s next eight games come on the road and against teams currently occupying playoff spots, with matchups against the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets included in there.

Instead of entering this brutal stretch one game above the .500 mark, it goes into it one game below the .500 mark.