Ellington’s 19-point second half helps Heat defeat Knicks on night Jones Jr. injures knee

It was a successful road trip for the Heat. It could also prove to be a costly one.

The Heat (24-24) completed an undefeated 2-0 trip with a 106-97 win over the struggling Knicks (10-38) on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. But the severity of forward Derrick Jones Jr.’s right knee injury is still unknown.

Jones, who has become a fixture in Miami’s rotation, exited Sunday’s game against the Knicks after sustaining a right knee injury with 10:45 remaining in the second quarter.

While Jones, 21, was driving to the basket on a fast break, he was fouled by New York’s Allonzo Trier and looked to come up awkwardly on his right leg. X-rays on the injured knee returned negative, according to the Heat, but an MRI back in Miami on Monday should be more telling.

As for the Heat’s victory, it didn’t come easy.

The Heat entered halftime trailing 58-52, but outscored the Knicks 29-12 in the third quarter to take control and enter the fourth with an 11-point lead.

The Heat’s lead expanded to as much as 13 points early in the fourth quarter before the Knicks went on an 18-5 run to tie the score at 90. From there, Miami ended the game on a 16-7 run as the Knicks lost their ninth straight.

Miami used its 18th different starting lineup of the season Sunday, with Tyler Johnson unavailable because of a sore left calf. Coach Erik Spoelstra replaced Tyler Johnson with Wayne Ellington as part of a group that also featured Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson, James Johnson and Hassan Whiteside.

Ellington, who has fallen out of the rotation and was an active scratch in 12 of the previous 14 games, finished with 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting and four made threes in 31 minutes. He scored each of his 19 points over the final two quarters after a scoreless first half, including two big threes in the final two minutes to help put the Knicks away.

Whiteside recorded a double-double with 13 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks.

Dwyane Wade, who received a standing ovation from the Madison Square Garden crowd when entering the game, finished with 15 points, five rebounds and 10 assists off the bench.

The Heat now returns to Miami for a three-game homestand that begins Wednesday against the Bulls.