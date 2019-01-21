For starters, it was a rough night for Heat in loss to Celtics

It was bitter cold outside TD Garden. after a winter storm brought sub-zero termperatures to New England. For the Heat, it felt just as frigid inside, especially for coach Erik Spoelstra’s five starters.
The Heat closed out a 1-3 road trip on Monday with a 107-99 loss to the Celtics.
Not much went right for the Heat (22-23), with the starting lineup, in particular, making no impact whatsoever. The Heat committed 20 turnovers and shot just 43 percent.
The Celtics raced out to a quick 12-2 and maintained their 10-point margin at the end of the first quarter. But the Heat managed to get back in the game and make it 50-50 at halftime when the bench came on to provide a spark.
It failed to carry over into the second half, though, as the Celtics outscored the Heat 37-18 in the third quarter and pulled away for the easy win.
Josh Richardson with 11 points was the only Heat starter to reach double figures. The rest of the starting cast -- Rodney McGruder, James Johnson, Hassan Whiteside and Justise Winslow -- combined to go 7 for 19 from the field and finished with just 22 total points.
The bench accounted for 67 percent of the Heat’s 99 points.
